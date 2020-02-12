Seized Illegal Drugs in Japan Hit Record High in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's customs authorities seized a record 3,318 kilograms of illegal drugs in 2019, up some 2.2-fold from the previous year, the Ministry of Finance said Wednesday.

This is the first time that seized illegal drugs have topped 3 tons a year.

"The inflow of illegal drugs is very serious," a senior ministry official said.

The ministry plans to strengthen crackdowns on illegal drugs by introducing new testing equipment and promoting information sharing with the authorities of other countries.

In 2019, customs authorities seized some 2,570 kilograms of stimulants in a total of 425 cases, including one smuggling case involving about one tons of stimulants.

