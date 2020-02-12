112-Year-Old Japanese Recognized as World's Oldest Man

Newsfrom Japan

Joetsu, Niigata Pref., Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Chitetsu Watanabe, a 112-year-old resident of Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, won recognition as the world's oldest man from Guinness World Records on Wednesday.

He showed his pleasure saying, "Congratulations," when he received a certificate at a nursing home. He struck a victory pose for pictures.

Watanabe, whose hobby is calligraphy, wrote "oldest in the world" in Japanese and showed the work to reporters.

Born on March 5, 1907, in Uragawara, now part of Joetsu, he worked at a sugar factory in Taiwan after graduating from an agricultural school. He returned to Japan after the end of World War II and worked at a branch office of the Niigata prefectural government until he reached the age of retirement.

"Laughing" is the key to a long life, according to Watanabe.

