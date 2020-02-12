Japanese Lawmaker Akimoto Released on Bail

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto was released on bail on Wednesday, after his arrest on Dec. 25 on suspicion of taking bribes over the government's plan to introduce casinos in the country.

Tokyo District Court rejected an appeal by prosecutors to block the release of the 48-year-old House of Representatives member. His bail of 30 million yen has already been paid.

Conditions of his bail include restrictions on his contact with seven current and former lawmakers, including Takaki Shirasuka and Shigeaki Katsunuma, who accompanied Akimoto on a trip to a casino in Macao, sources familiar with the matter said.

If Akimoto abides by these conditions, he can take part in parliamentary debates, according to the sources.

Prosecutors opposed the bail release, arguing that even with the contact restrictions, it will become easier for Akimoto to destroy evidence if he is freed from captivity.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]