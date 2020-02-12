Japanese on 1st Evacuation Flight from Wuhan to Go Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--A total of 197 people quarantined since returning to Japan on Jan. 29 from Wuhan, China, on the first of four chartered flights are set to go home by Thursday.

Japan's health ministry said Wednesday that all of the returnees on the first flight have been cleared of the new coronavirus after second tests.

Of them, 176 are staying at a hotel in Katsuura, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and the remaining 21 at facilities of the National Tax College in Wako, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, according to the ministry.

The ministry collected samples from the 197 people on Tuesday for second virus checks at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and has notified them of the results as requested.

The four government-chartered flights have so far brought back to Japan a total of 763 people, including family members with Chinese nationality. Of them, 12, including three exhibiting no symptoms, have tested positive for the virus.

