Japan Govt to Give Aid to Face Mask Makers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to give subsidies to domestic makers of face masks to boost production as they are in short supply amid the new coronavirus outbreak, informed sources said Wednesday.

The financial assistance is expected to be included in emergency measures the government plans to adopt as early as Friday to fight the spread of the virus, the sources said.

Over 100 million masks can be provided per week under the current estimate. But the industry ministry still thinks that supply concerns linger, the sources said.

At present, the government is considering spending 500 million yen from its budget reserves to finance the subsidy plan, the sources said.

Masks produced in Japan account for 30 pct of the total used in the country, while China-made products represent 70 pct.

