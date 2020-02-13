Honda to Launch Fully Remodeled Fit Compact Car Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> said Thursday that it will launch the fully remodeled Fit compact car on Friday.

The mainstay car underwent a full revamp for the first time in about six and a half years. The Fit was first introduced in 2001.

The Japanese automaker initially planned to release the new Fit in autumn last year. But the launch was delayed due to the replacement of a component for its electric parking brake because of a glitch.

The fourth-generation Fit is equipped with Honda's two-motor hybrid system to realize a smooth ride, the company said. "Starting with the mass-market Fit, we will accelerate the electrification of our vehicles," Honda Operating Officer Kimiyoshi Teratani said.

The hybrid version boasts a fuel efficiency of 28.8 kilometers per liter of fuel under the worldwide harmonized light vehicles test cycles, or WLTC, mode.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]