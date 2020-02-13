Japan Sees 15,000 Road Rage Cases in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police handled 15,065 cases of road rage incidents in 2019, up 2,040 from the previous year, police data showed Thursday.

All cases were violations of a clause of the road traffic law requiring drivers to maintain enough distances from vehicles ahead to avoid a collision.

Of the total, 13,787 occurred on expressways, according to the National Police Agency data.

Thirty-three cases were treated as the crime of dangerous driving resulting in death or injury with the intent to obstruct the traffic of other vehicles under a different law.

The figure rose by eight from the previous year. One case resulted in death.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]