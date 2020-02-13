176 Japanese on 1st Evacuation Flight Leave Hotel for Home

Newsfrom Japan

Katsuura, Chiba Pref., Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Some 170 Japanese nationals who were staying at a hotel in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, after returning home from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of a new coronavirus, late last month, have left the facility for home using buses prepared by the Japanese government or other means of transportation.

The 176 people returned to Japan from the Chinese city on Jan. 29 aboard the first of four flights chartered by the government for the evacuation of expatiates, and had stayed at Katsuura Hotel Mikazuki for about two weeks since then.

All of them showed negative results in second tests for the new virus conducted since Tuesday. Of them, 36 departed for home on Wednesday, and all other people left the hotel in the city of Katsuura on Thursday.

"All people concerned have worked together" to deal with the situation, Katsuura Mayor Hajime Tsuchiya told reporters on Thursday morning. "I'm relieved that none of our citizens was infected with the virus."

"We are very grateful to the Katsuura hotel, which accepted the government's urgent request for accommodating the returnees, nearby residents who warmly welcomed them, for example, by sending messages of encouragement, and relevant local governments" that offered cooperation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference in Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]