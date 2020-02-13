Chinese Fraud Suspect Held after Reentering Japan for Masks

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--A 22-year-old Chinese man wanted by Japanese police on charges including fraud has been arrested after reentering Japan earlier this month, investigative sources said Thursday.

The man told police that he came back to Japan to buy face masks for his friends in China amid the outbreak of a new coronavirus, according to the sources in the police department of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

He was arrested on Feb. 2, when he reentered Japan through Kansai International Airport in the prefecture. He might be planning to buy a large quantity of face masks as he was carrying an empty suitcase, according to the sources.

The man is suspected of having cheated a woman in her 80, a resident of the city of Osaka, the capital of the prefecture, out of her cash card and withdrawing about 1.4 million yen from an automated teller machine using the card in February last year. He fled Japan after that.

