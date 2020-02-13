Japan to Let Some Passengers Leave Coronavirus-Hit Ship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will allow elderly passengers and those with a chronic disease to get off the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess if they test negative for the virus, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Thursday.

Beginning on Friday, such passengers will be able to disembark from the ship, quarantined off Japan, as a prolonged stay onboard could damage their health.

Passengers aged 80 or older, those who have a chronic illness and those staying in cabins without an openable window will be allowed to leave the vessel if they are found not to be infected with the new virus. People accompanying the elderly will also be allowed to leave the ship.

They will then be quarantined in a government-designated hotel.

Passengers aged 80 or older will be able to get off first, while the government is considering allowing those in their 70s to disembark as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]