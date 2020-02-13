Kyocera Develops White Cane Using Wireless Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Kyocera Corp. <6971> said Wednesday it has developed a prototype white cane to help visually impaired people get around more safely, using wireless technology.

The cane, which alerts users with sounds and vibrations, is aimed at preventing such people from falling from railway station platforms.

The electronic parts manufacturer, based in Kyoto, western Japan, aims to commercialize the product within the next three years.

Under Kyocera's plan, small detection devices will be installed at station platforms. When the cane gets close to the devices, it will alert the user with vibrations, and the user's smartphone linked to the cane will issue a voice warning.

The system can be introduced more cheaply than installing platform doors, according to Kyocera.

