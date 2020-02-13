Nissan Slashes Earnings Projections for FY 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> said Thursday that it has lowered its group operating profit estimate to from 150 billion yen to 85 billion yen for fiscal 2019 through March.

The major Japanese automaker also cut its net profit projection, from 110 billion yen to 65 billion yen. Sales are now forecast at 10.2 trillion yen, against 10.6 trillion yen.

This is the second time for Nissan to revise down its earnings projections for the current business year, after it did so in November last year.

