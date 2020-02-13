Japanese Taxi Driver Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--A male Japanese taxi driver in Tokyo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, health ministry officials and other sources said Thursday.
The 72-year-old man developed a fever on Jan. 29 and was hospitalized on Feb. 6, the sources said.
The Wakayama prefectural government separately said that a male Japanese doctor in his 50s, a resident of the western Japan prefecture, has tested positive for the virus.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]