Japanese Taxi Driver Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--A male Japanese taxi driver in Tokyo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, health ministry officials and other sources said Thursday.

The 72-year-old man developed a fever on Jan. 29 and was hospitalized on Feb. 6, the sources said.

The Wakayama prefectural government separately said that a male Japanese doctor in his 50s, a resident of the western Japan prefecture, has tested positive for the virus.

