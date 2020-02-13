Rakuten to Introduce Free Delivery in March as Planned

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Inc. <4755> will introduce a program on March 18 as planned to make delivery services free of charge for certain purchases on its online shopping site, its chairman, president and chief executive officer, Hiroshi Mikitani, said Thursday.

The Fair Trade Commission searched Rakuten's headquarters in Tokyo this week after the company announced the controversial plan to make cybermall tenants shoulder delivery costs for purchases of 3,980 yen or more.

The FTC suspects that Rakuten has abused its superior bargaining position over the tenants, in violation of the antimonopoly law.

Rakuten does "not intend to control selling prices at its discretion," Mikitani told a press conference. "A shopping place that's easy to use is needed from the perspective of consumer protection," he said.

To deflect criticism from tenants, the company came up with a plan to style the program as a shipping fee-included service instead of a free delivery service. But it is unclear how much understanding the company will be able to gain.

