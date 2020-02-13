Japan Unveils Emergency Measures to Fight Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government unveiled a set of emergency measures on Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, including setting up medical clinics across the country for outpatients feared to be infected with the virus.

The measures worth 15.3 billion yen also include 500 billion yen in loans and loan guarantees by state-backed Japan Finance Corp. for small businesses hit hard by the virus outbreak.

The cabinet is expected to approve the measures on Friday. These measures will be put into place immediately using reserve funds under the government's fiscal 2019 budget.

The new clinics, which will be set up in all of the country's 47 prefectures, will refer patients to prepared medical institutions. The government will also set up consultation centers to give advice to visitors when infections are feared.

The measures also include support for returnees from China and strengthened border controls.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]