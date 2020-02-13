Japanese Singer-Songwriter Noriyuki Makihara Nabbed on Drug Charges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested Thursday Japanese singer-songwriter Noriyuki Makihara, 50, on charges of illegal drug possession.

The Metropolitan Police Department suspects that Makihara had some 64.2 milliliters of liquid containing isobutyl nitrite, known as a "Rush" drug, on March 30, 2018, in a room of a condominium in Tokyo's Minato Ward where he then lived and 0.083 gram of stimulant in the room on April 11 the same year.

The police department did not disclose whether he has admitted to the charges.

According to investigative sources, those drugs were found during the police's search of the room, conducted in the wake of an arrest of his management office's former head for alleged illegal drug possession.

Makihara was held at his current home in Shibuya Ward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]