Japanese Electronics Unions Demand Pay-Scale Hike of 3,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Labor unions of six major Japanese electronics makers Thursday submitted requests to employers for annual "shunto" spring wage negotiations for this year, demanding a pay-scale hike of 3,000 yen a month.

The Japanese Electrical Electronic & Information Union, an umbrella organization for labor unions in the electronics industry, has indicated its stance of allowing the management sides to make different responses to the requests.

The umbrella union has said it allows flexibility in employers' responses if certain conditions are met, given gaps in each company's financial performance.

The move signals a turning point in labor-management wage negotiations in Japan that have long involved the same requests and the same results.

The six makers are Hitachi Ltd. <6501>, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503>, Toshiba Corp. <6502>, Panasonic Corp. <6752>, Fujitsu Ltd. <6702> and NEC Corp. <6701>.

