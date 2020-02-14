Doctor in Western Japan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--A male Japanese doctor in his 50s, a resident of the western Japan prefecture of Wakayama, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the prefectural government said Thursday.

This was the first case of the virus in a doctor in Japan.

The surgeon at a hospital in Yuasa has no record of overseas travel. "We're sure this was a domestic infection," Wakayama Governor Yoshinobu Nisaka said.

The doctor developed a fever on Jan. 31. He was hospitalized on Monday after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Health ministry officials and other sources separately said that a male Japanese taxi driver in Tokyo has tested positive for the virus.

