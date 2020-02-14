Japan Cabinet OKs 10.3 B. Yen for Coronavirus Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved on Friday the government's plan to spend 10.3 billion yen out of reserve funds under its fiscal 2019 budget to finance a set of emergency measures to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

The total amount of money for such measures, including funds already spent, will reach 15.3 billion yen.

Of the additional funds, 2.3 billion yen will cover expenses for the dispatch of government-chartered flights for bringing back Japanese nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the viral crisis, and relief supplies for passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is seeing an outbreak of the coronavirus and now quarantined off Japan.

Meanwhile, 500 million yen will be used as subsidies to face mask makers which increase production and 300 million yen for strengthening quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the virus in Japan.

It is the first time for government reserve funds, typically spent on natural disaster relief measures, to be used to deal with the ongoing viral outbreak.

