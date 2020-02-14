Power Firms Urged to Boost Cybersecurity ahead of Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry on Friday called on major power utilities in the country to take full measures to fend off cyberattacks ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

The request was made at the first meeting of a cybersecurity task force led by the ministry. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy and leaders of 10 major power companies.

The ministry seeks to conduct detailed reviews of measures to protect power plants and power grids in an effort to prevent power outages and other incidents from disrupting the Tokyo Games and the daily lives of citizens.

It came to light earlier this year that major Japanese companies have fallen victim to cyberattacks. Among them, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. <6503> became aware of hacker attacks on the company in June last year, but reported the incident to the ministry more than six months later.

The ministry therefore called on machinery and chemical makers, power companies and others last month to check their cybersecurity measures and report by Friday any potential cases of sensitive information leaking in the past.

