Honda Plants in Virus-Hit Wuhan to Restart on Feb. 24 or Later

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> plans to resume operations at its three automobile plants in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of a new coronavirus, on Feb. 24 or later, company officials said Friday.

The Japanese company earlier aimed to bring the facilities back online on Monday next week.

The three plants, which have a combined annual production capacity of 600,000 units, went offline on Jan. 23 in line with the start of China's Lunar New Year holiday period.

Honda has been informed by the provincial government of Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan, that the period of coronavirus-related suspension of operations at companies in the province has been extended by a week until Thursday next week, according to the officials.

Following the notification, Honda pushed back the restart of work by employees at the plants to Feb. 21. But the actual resumption of the plants' operations will be delayed until Feb. 24 or later, due to work to revamp production lines at the factories, the officials said.

