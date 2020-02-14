Camera Trade Show Canceled over Coronavirus Scare

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo-based organizer of the CP+, one of Asia's largest trade shows for cameras, has decided to cancel the event for this year due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The Camera & Imaging Products Association announced on its website the cancellation of the annual trade fair, which was scheduled to be held in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, for four days from Feb. 27.

"Given there is no effective treatment or containment measures to deal with the novel coronavirus, we have chosen to cancel CP+ 2020 because we put top priority on the health and safety of visitors and exhibitors," the association said on its website.

The CP+ is known for giving visitors opportunities to try out new camera models. Some 130 companies and organizations, including Canon Inc. <7751> and Olympus Corp. <7733>, were slated to exhibit their products at this year's event, which was expected to draw around 70,000 visitors.

The move follows the cancellation of the World Mobile Congress, one of the world's largest trade fairs for mobile devices, which was slated to be held in Barcelona, Spain. More cancellations of similar events are expected amid the continued spread of the new coronavirus originating in China.

