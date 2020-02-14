Japan Probing Infection Route for 1st Coronavirus Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry on Friday launched a full-scale investigation into the infection route over the first death in the country of a person carrying the new coronavirus originating in China, keeping in mind the possibility of domestic transmission.

The victim, a woman in her 80s in Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, was a relative of a Tokyo taxi driver in his 70s who was found infected with the virus on Thursday. At a press conference on Friday, health minister Katsunobu Kato stopped short of providing details about the relations between the two people, while denying that a pandemic of the new coronavirus is occurring in Japan.

According to the ministry, the woman had no history of traveling to China and was believed to have no chronic disease. She visited a medical institution on Jan. 28 after feeling fatigue on Jan. 22. The woman saw her symptoms worsen later and died on Thursday. She was found to be infected with the virus through a genetic test conducted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the prefectural government of Wakayama, western Japan, said Friday a man who has visited a hospital in the town of Yuasa in the prefecture, one of whose doctors, in his 50s, was found to have the new coronavirus, has also been confirmed to be infected with the virus.

The man, in his 70s, visited a clinic in his neighborhood after developing symptoms of a cold on Feb. 1. He had a fever of 39 degrees Celsius on Feb. 6 and was admitted to the hospital in Yuasa. He moved to another hospital on Thursday and was found to carry the virus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]