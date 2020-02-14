Japan to Dispatch 5th Evacuation Charter Sunday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is making arrangements to send a fifth charter plane on Sunday to bring home Japanese nationals and their families from coronavirus-hit Hubei Province, China, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.

The plane is expected to return home on Monday.

The fifth dispatch will put an end to evacuation operations, Motegi said at a press conference.

He said the number of Japanese nationals and their families using the fifth plane is forecast to fall considerably from the fourth, which carried around 200.

The government dispatched the first four planes to the Hubei capital of Wuhan between Jan. 28 and Feb. 7. The number of Japanese citizens and their families who have returned home so far totals 763.

