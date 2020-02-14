Abe Cabinet Disapproval Tops Approval for 1st Time in 18 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The disapproval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet outpaced the approval rate for the first time in 18 months, a Jiji Press survey for February showed Friday.

In the survey, conducted for the four days through last Sunday, 39.8 pct of all respondents disapproved of the Abe cabinet, up 2.8 percentage points from the previous month.

Meanwhile, 38.6 pct backed the cabinet, down 1.8 points. Support for the cabinet fell below 40 pct for the first time since March 2019.

The Abe cabinet's popularity remained sluggish after tumbling last December, amid controversy over a publicly funded cherry blossom-viewing party that was attended by many supporters of Abe in recent years.

When the cabinet's disapproval rate last stood above the approval rate, in August 2018, the Abe administration was caught up in cronyism scandals involving school operators Moritomo Gakuen and Kake Educational Institution.

