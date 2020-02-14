Top China Diplomat Likely to Visit Japan Late Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi plans to visit Japan late this month to pave the way for an envisaged state visit to Japan in April by Chinese President Xi Jinping, informed sources said Friday.

During his stay in Japan, Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, is expected to hold talks with Shigeru Kitamura, secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat, and other Japanese officials, the sources said.

Yang is also expected to discuss responses to the outbreak of the new coronavirus originating in China.

Some Japanese government officials have speculated that it would be difficult for Yang to visit Japan now as the Chinese government is putting top priority on dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

The Chinese government will send Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the Munich Security Conference, an annual meeting to be held in Germany for three days from later on Friday.

