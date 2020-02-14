2 More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--Two more people in Tokyo have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the metropolitan government said Friday.

The additional cases were discovered after the metropolitan government investigated people who had contact with a 72-year-old Tokyo taxi driver, whose infection was confirmed on Thursday.

One of the two people is an employee of a houseboat used for a New Year party attended by the taxi driver. The other is a branch worker of a taxi driver association. Neither of the two are in serious condition.

The houseboat employee had contact with a traveler from China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some 10 people who attended the party have fevers, according to the metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]