One Japanese on 3rd Evacuation Flight Newly Tests Positive

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--One person has tested positive for the new coronavirus in second tests for 145 people who returned to Japan from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, on a third government-chartered plane, the health ministry said Friday.

The person is planned to be hospitalized, the ministry said.

The third evacuation flight arrived in Japan on Jan. 31.

Of the returnees on the third flight, 30 stayed at the National Tax College in Wako, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 79 at the National Institute of Public Health in Wako, and 36 at the Customs Training Institute in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, east of the Japanese capital, for monitoring.

Nobody tested positive in second tests for returnees on the first and second chartered flights, conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

