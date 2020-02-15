Japanese Woman on 3rd Evacuation Flight Tests Positive for Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--A woman in her 60s has tested positive for the new coronavirus in second tests for 145 people who returned to Japan from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, on a third government-chartered plane, the health ministry said Friday.

The woman is planned to be hospitalized but does not show symptoms, the ministry said.

The third evacuation flight arrived in Japan on Jan. 31. The remaining 144 people have tested negative in second tests and will return home by Saturday.

Of the returnees on the third flight, 30 have stayed at the National Tax College in Wako, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 79 at the National Institute of Public Health in Wako, and 36 at the Customs Training Institute in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, east of the Japanese capital, for monitoring.

Nobody have tested positive in second tests for returnees on the first and second flights.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]