Japanese Lawmaker on Bail Denies Corruption Charges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, released on bail Wednesday, has held a news conference to deny corruption charges against him.

"I'll claim my innocence in the trial," House of Representatives member Akimoto, 48, told the conference Friday.

He also expressed his wish to attend parliamentary meetings from around March. But he said he has no intention to testify before the Diet as a sworn witness.

Akimoto was arrested in December last year on suspicion of taking bribes over a project to build a casino-featuring integrated resort. He used to be state minister in charge of affairs related to casino resorts, which the government plans to introduce to Japan.

Akimoto said he hopes to run in the next Lower House election. He also expressed his desire to return to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which he quit after the scandal broke, if he is ruled not guilty.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]