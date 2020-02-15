U.S. May Pull Citizens from Cruise Ship Quarantined off Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Department of State is preparing to evacuate U.S. citizens from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship currently quarantined off Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

An official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that some 380 Americans and their families on the Diamond Princess will be offered seats on two planes returning to the United States, according to the business daily.

The cruise ship is under quarantine at Yokohama, just south of Tokyo, after a Hong Kong passenger who had already disembarked was found infected with the new coronavirus originating in China.

The Wall Street Journal said that a CDC team will be on site to conduct medical examinations. Passengers displaying symptoms such as fever and coughing will not be allowed to board the aircraft.

The evacuees are expected to arrive at a U.S. Air Force base in California as early as Sunday.

