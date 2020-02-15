WHO Wants Japan to Find "Right Balance" in Ship Quarantine

Newsfrom Japan

Munich, Feb. 14 (Jiji Press)--World Health Organization executive Michael Ryan on Friday called on Japan to find "the right balance" when dealing with a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined off the country.

"We need to balance the health and welfare of the people on that ship from many nationalities, against the obvious need to prevent any further spread (of the virus) within the Japanese community," Ryan told a press conference in Geneva.

"I hope Japanese authorities will find the right balance between those two things," said the executive director for the WHO's emergencies program. The ship is moored at Yokohama, just south of Tokyo.

Without evaluating steps Japanese authorities are taking on the ship, Ryan said the WHO "certainly asked that the older people on the ship and people with higher vulnerability might be allowed to disembark under special conditions."

The Japanese government recognizes that importance, he added.

