Virus Test Requests Flooding Hotlines in Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--With the new coronavirus spreading in Japan, hotlines for virus-related consultations nationwide are being flooded with requests form concerned people wanting to take virus tests.

While some local governments have taken steps to handle the situation, including the addition of telephone lines, others are expected to struggle as the number of inquiries is expected to rise further.

A surgeon in the western prefecture of Wakayama tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus Thursday, becoming the first doctor in Japan confirmed infected.

A public health center in Wakayama, the capital of the namesake prefecture, had received an average of 10 requests for coronavirus-related consultations per day since late January.

On Friday, however, the center received 46 requests just in one hour after the hotline opened for the day.

