Diamond Princess Passengers to Be Disembarked from Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship will be disembarked starting Wednesday if they test negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Japanese health ministry said Saturday.

All passengers remaining on the ship will undergo virus screenings, which have been conducted on those aged 70 or older. Screenings on the younger passengers will start Sunday.

The ministry also said that 67 passengers and crew members aboard the ship have been newly confirmed infected with the virus, with 38 of them displaying no symptoms.

This raised the total number of confirmed infection cases on the ship to 285.

The ministry asked some 3,400 passengers and crew members remaining on the ship, quarantined at Yokohama, near Tokyo, to basically stay inside their rooms until the government-set monitoring period ends Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]