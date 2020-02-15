3 in Wakayama Confirmed Infected with New Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Wakayama prefectural government said Saturday that three more people related to a local hospital have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus.

In-hospital infection is "possible," Wakayama Governor Yoshinobu Nisaka said.

One is a doctor in his 50s working at Saiseikai Arida Hospital in the Wakayama town of Yuasa, western Japan. Among those related to the hospital, a surgeon in his 50s was confirmed infected with the virus originating in China's Wuhan on Thursday.

The other two are the wife in her 50s of the doctor whose infection has just been confirmed and an inpatient at the hospital in his 60s.

All three are hospitalized. None of them are in serious condition.

