8 More in Tokyo Found Infected with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Eight more people in Tokyo have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus originating in China, the metropolitan government said Saturday.

According to central and local government authorities, three people in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, and one person in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, were also found infected.

In addition, 67 new cases were confirmed among people on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, put under quarantine at Yokohama, near Tokyo.

As a result, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 338 in Japan.

Japan has entered "a different situation," health minister Katsunobu Kato told a press conference, given that virus transmission routes are unclear in some cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]