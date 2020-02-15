U.S. Charter Plane to Evacuate Citizens from Diamond Princess

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--The United States will send a charter plane to evacuate U.S. citizens from the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan, the U.S. embassy in Tokyo said Saturday.

The charter plane will arrive in Japan on Sunday night, according to the embassy. It will likely depart Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in the early hours of Monday, according to sources with expertise on Japan-U.S. affairs.

The Diamond Princess is under quarantine at Yokohama, just south of Tokyo, after a Hong Kong passenger who had already disembarked was found infected with the new virus originating in China.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that some 380 Americans and their families on the ship will be offered seats on two planes returning to the United States.

A team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct medical examinations and those displaying symptoms such as fever and coughing will not be allowed to board the aircraft, according to the business daily.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]