Japan Urges Iran to Implement Nuke Deal Commitments

Munich, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Saturday urged Iran to implement its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

At a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, Motegi also called for Iran's full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts patiently to help ease tensions in the Middle East, Motegi told Zarif.

Zarif replied that his country highly evaluates the Japanese efforts and wants to continue the two countries' close cooperation.

The two ministers had a meeting for the first time since September last year, when they met in New York.

