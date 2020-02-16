Toyota to Resume Some Auto Production in China Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> will resume part of its automobile production in China on Monday, informed sources said Saturday.

Of Toyota's four auto assembly plants in China, those in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, and Changchun, Jilin Province, will partially resume operations Monday.

The Tianjin plant will reopen the following day, while the other plant in Sichuan Province will remain closed at least until Feb. 24.

Toyota shut the four plants in late January for the Lunar New Year holiday period. The company planned to reopen them after the period in early February but has remained unable to do because the coronavirus outbreak is raging in the country.

It is unclear when Toyota will be able to fully resume its Chinese production.

