U.S. to Evacuate Citizens from Diamond Princess Soon

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Planes that appeared to be U.S. government-chartered flights arrived in Japan on Sunday night to evacuate U.S. citizens on board the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess, quarantined off Yokohama, near Tokyo.

American passengers and crew members hoping to return to the United States are to be transported by bus to the planes that arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda. The planes are expected to depart in the small hours of Monday.

On Saturday, the U.S. embassy in Tokyo sent a message by email to recommend U.S. citizens on the ship to disembark and return to their home country.

The charter flights will take evacuees to a U.S. Air Force base in California. From there, some of the evacuees will be transported to another Air Force base in Texas. All evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days.

Those showing symptoms or infected are not allowed to board the charter planes. They will receive necessary treatment in Japan.

