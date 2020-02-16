Japan Confirms 70 More Coronavirus Cases on Cruise Ship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Seventy more people have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Sunday.

The total number of infected passengers and crew members of the ship, docked at Yokohama, near Tokyo, thus reached 355, Kato said in a television program broadcast by Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK.

The health ministry plans to conduct virus screenings on all passengers on board and allow them to disembark from Wednesday if they test negative.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]