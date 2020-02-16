Abe Vows Full Efforts to Contain Coronavirus in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday vowed to make full efforts to contain the new coronavirus after a series of infection cases reported from many parts of Japan.

"We'll significantly strengthen our screening systems in cooperation with local governments," Abe told a meeting of a government task force to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

"We'll do all we can to expand and enhance medical and consultation services" to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 infections, Abe added.

Earlier in the day, health minister Katsunobu Kato said on television that coronavirus infections inside Japan are increasing.

Abe also said the government will make its utmost efforts to realize the early return home of four Japanese passengers on the cruise ship Westerdam.

