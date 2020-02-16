Hong Kong, Others to Evacuate Citizens from Diamond Princess

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong/New York, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Hong Kong and some other economies have expressed hopes that they will send charter planes to Japan to evacuate their citizens on board the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess.

The governments of Hong Kong and Canada announced their charter flight plans Saturday.

On Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Australia also wants to repatriate its citizens on the ship, quarantined off Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Taiwan has started negotiations with Japan to evacuate about 20 Taiwanese aboard, according to a Taiwanese source.

Among the passengers on the ship are some 330 Hong Kong residents including 11 people who had been confirmed infected as of Saturday, according to the Hong Kong government.

