Coronavirus Cases in Japan Exceed 400

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The total number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan reached 414 on Sunday, with new cases found in Tokyo, in Aichi Prefecture and on a quarantined cruise ship.

Among those aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked at Yokohama, near Tokyo, 70 more people were confirmed infected with the virus originating in China's Wuhan.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported five new cases, including two who had close contact with a taxi driver whose infection was confirmed Thursday.

The Aichi prefectural government said a resident of the prefecture's Owari region in his 60s tested positive Sunday.

He is an acquaintance of an infected woman living in Nagoya, the capital of the central Japan prefecture. She and her husband, both in their 60s, were found infected after returning to Japan on Feb. 7 from their trip to Hawaii.

