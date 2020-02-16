Japan in Early Stage of Coronavirus Outbreak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Infectious disease and other experts have agreed that Japan is in the early stage of a coronavirus outbreak, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Sunday.

At an experts' meeting on the coronavirus crisis, participants said there have been COVID-19 cases whose virus transmission routes will unlikely be identified, Kato told a news conference.

"It is necessary to take measures now, in preparation for an increase in patients," Kato quoted a specialist as saying.

Kato said the government will present as early as Monday guidelines on when to reach coronavirus consultation services at public health centers or visit doctors.

The guidelines are expected to say how long symptoms, such as fever, weariness and breathing difficulty, should be monitored before the sufferers take such actions.

