U.S. Citizens Evacuated from Virus-Hit Ship in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Two U.S. government-chartered planes left Tokyo's Haneda airport on Monday morning, carrying U.S. citizens who had stayed in a cruise ship quarantined at the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, because of concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government plans to allow people on the Diamond Princess ship who tested negative for the virus to disembark on Wednesday or later, after their 14-day quarantine ends.

According to U.S. media reports, about 400 U.S. citizens were on board the cruise ship. Of them, about 300 left the ship and were transported to the Haneda airport by 10 buses operated by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

Those with symptoms apparently from the coronavirus were not allowed to take the U.S. charter flights.

On the cruise ship, there were reportedly 44 U.S. nationals infected with the virus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]