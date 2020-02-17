New Haneda Flight Noise to Be Louder Than in Pachinko Parlors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--With relatively high levels of noise expected to be caused in and around Tokyo by low-altitude flights using Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, local residents are calling for scrapping the plan.

In test flights conducted by the transport ministry between Jan. 30 and Wednesday, noise in Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, over which aircraft will fly right after departing the airport when a south wind blows, hit as high as 87 to 94 decibels, louder than inside pachinko pinball parlors, according to data released by the ministry.

The reading was the highest among those posted at 19 test locations in Tokyo and Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures.

A ministry official said the reading was within their expectations considering the location of the city.

The maximum noise level at an elementary school in Tokyo's Ota Ward, adjacent to Kawasaki, reached 76 to 85 decibels, equivalent to levels in gaming arcades, the data showed.

