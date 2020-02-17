NTT Group Promotes Staggered Work Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> group started Monday efforts to promote teleworking and staggered work hours for some 180,000 workers in Japan to prevent infections with the spreading new coronavirus.

NTT, the holding company of the group, notified its group companies of the initiative on Friday.

The NTT group has already been moving forward with teleworking. Some units including mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> have introduced a flextime system with the core business hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Internet portal Yahoo Japan Corp., a unit of Z Holdings Corp. <4689>, have called on all its some 6,500 workers to use staggered work hours since Friday, to prevent virus infections.

