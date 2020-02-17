Thailand Likely to Declare Bid for TPP Membership in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Thailand is preparing to announce in April at the earliest its decision to make an application for joining the Trans Pacific Partnership free trade pact, Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Monday.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told Nishimura about his country's planned move at their meeting in Tokyo on the same day, the Japanese minister told reporters after the meeting.

Thailand would be the first country to join the TPP since the framework entered into force in late 2018.

During the talks with Somkid, Nishimura pledged Japan's full support for Thailand. The two officials agreed to cooperate closely to realize the Southeast Asian country's accession to the TPP.

In August, the 11 TPP member countries, including Japan, are set to hold a ministerial meeting in Mexico. At the meeting, the ministers are expected to make a decision to start accession talks with Thailand if the country is able to make progress in work to apply to join the TPP by then.

