Mazda Resumes Production in China's Nanjing

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Mazda Motor Corp. <7261> has resumed operations at a vehicle plant in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China, following a suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak, company officials said Monday.

Production, however, will be limited due to a shortfall of workers available, the officials said, adding that parts stored in inventories will be used for the time being.

The Japanese automaker will temporarily halt production of some models in Japan, due chiefly to delays in parts supplies, the officials said.

The impact of the suspension will be small because the move does not involve a shutdown of production lines, a Mazda public relations official said.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211> has postponed the restart of operations at its vehicle plant in Changsha in China's Hunan Province from the previous plan of as early as Monday to Feb. 27 or later, due chiefly to delays in parts procurement, informed sources said.

